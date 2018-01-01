New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets looking for new bench coach and hitting coach, Van Wagenen announces
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Ruben Amaro Jr. would move into a front-office role, while Gary Disarcina will move from bench coach to third base coach and Glenn Sherlock will be the new first base coach.
Tweets
-
Not sure how you can tell the history of baseball without touching on George Steinbrenner's role.… https://t.co/bpAmc3bslTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets played a game of musical chairs with their big league coaches ... and a couple were left without chairs: https://t.co/iXNdYv0ir1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Knicks and Bulls will play an encore quarter, having decide demand for this game is too much to end it so abruptly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen spent plenty of time today discussing Peter Alonso. Had dinner with him out in Arizo…New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen high on first base prospect Peter Alonso https://t.co/NAUCGc3jGo https://t.co/K8gPiSJ7CfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Episode 133: The offseason lurches into gear, and we mostly talk about Manny Machado. https://t.co/tt1fuidmJABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BDonohueWGBB: Last night's show... https://t.co/gKbpVxfOUkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets