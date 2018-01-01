New York Mets

Mets looking for new bench coach and hitting coach, Van Wagenen announces

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Ruben Amaro Jr. would move into a front-office role, while Gary Disarcina will move from bench coach to third base coach and Glenn Sherlock will be the new first base coach.

