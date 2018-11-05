New York Mets

New York Post
Peter_alonso_2

Mets are finally ready to give Peter Alonso a chance

by: Mike Puma New York Post 23m

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A weekend visit to the Arizona Fall League has the new Mets general manager ready to give Peter Alonso a shot with the team. Brodie Van Wagenen on Monday said the plan is to

Tweets