Mets fire hitting, bullpen coaches amid shuffle

by: Sarah Langs ESPN New York: Mets Blog 35m

Brodie Van Wagenen made his first public moves as Mets general manager, firing hitting coach Pat Roessler along with bullpen coach Ricky Bones on Monday and announcing manager Mickey Callaway will have a new bench coach.

