New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets fire hitting, bullpen coaches amid shuffle
by: Sarah Langs — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 35m
Brodie Van Wagenen made his first public moves as Mets general manager, firing hitting coach Pat Roessler along with bullpen coach Ricky Bones on Monday and announcing manager Mickey Callaway will have a new bench coach.
Tweets
-
New GM Brodie Van Wagenen announced a major shakeup to the big-league field staff that leaves the #Mets with three… https://t.co/1FG6J70JzWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thinking only good thoughts for @askjillian always kind and caring when we worked together @FOXLA many moons agoTV / Radio Personality
-
Here's our @NYDNsports back page for Tuesday: It's a big week for the new guy in town, #Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen,… https://t.co/0iNod7pLWZNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @NewsdaySports: If there’s one thing that Brodie Van Wagenen does bring to the table it’s his agent-honed ability to connect with p… https://t.co/I1MVQwdLckBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: After a major shakeup of Mickey Callaway’s coaching staff, the Mets have three vacancies: bench coach, hitting coac… https://t.co/zcyLJwKvzqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets want you to know about Thursday’s Steven Matz bowling event https://t.co/OIEcmiPjhqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets