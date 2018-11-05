New York Mets

Alonso hits fifth homer in Monday's AFL action

28m

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how all 30 teams' prospects fared in Arizona Fall League action on Monday: • Gameday: Peoria 5, Glendale 9 | Surprise 3, Salt River 4 | Mesa 4, Scottsdale 5

