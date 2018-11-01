New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Metsowners

Fred Wilpon Says “No Rebuild”, The Mets Are In It To Win It – No Kidding

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 10m

Fred Wilpon, the omnipresent owner of the New York Mets, has declared that 2019 will not be a rebuilding year for his team. But if it's not that, then what is it?

Tweets