Winter League Recap: Alonso Homers, Drives in Three

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 18m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Glendale Desert Dogs 9 – 5 Peoria JavelinasSalt River Rafters 4 – 3 Surprise SaguarosScottsdale Scorpions 5 – 4 Mesa Solar Sox1B Peter Alonso: 2-for-4, R,

