New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
11/5 Winter League Results: Alonso Powers Scorpions to First November Win
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online 28m
Arizona Fall League (AFL)Glendale Desert Dogs 9 - 5 Peoria JavelinasSalt River Rafters 4 - 3 Surprise SaguarosScottsdale Scorpions 5 - 4 Mesa Solar Sox1B Peter Alonso: 2-for-4, R, HR(5),
Tweets
-
Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo is a rising star https://t.co/lR5VIHfbtZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Any chance the Mets could name Riggleman “Chief In-Game Officer” since we refuse to change Managers. Mickey can st… https://t.co/FGPBYDiCIHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HaleMark: You won’t find a better college hoops preview than what @HowieKussoy and @NYPost_Brazille produced these last three… https://t.co/65HgH375VBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s all vote today. And then let’s all ask @MLBRandomStats for a random stat about a random player.@MLBRandomStats WES CHAMBERLAIN https://t.co/F0IdZLm7DmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LifeOfTimReilly: ? The best part of waking up ? ... is the crack of @PeterAlonso20's bat.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets