WATCH: Mets prospect Peter Alonso blasted another homer in the AFL

A few hours after GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Peter Alonso would have a chance to be the Mets' Opening Day first baseman in 2019, the prospect blasted his fifth homer of the Arizona Fall League.

