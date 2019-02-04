New York Mets
WATCH: Mets prospect Peter Alonso blasted another homer in the AFL
A few hours after GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Peter Alonso would have a chance to be the Mets' Opening Day first baseman in 2019, the prospect blasted his fifth homer of the Arizona Fall League.
