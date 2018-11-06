New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets Offseason Trade Candidate: Stephen Piscotty
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
Another right-handed bat could do wonders for the New York Mets. Could Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty provide the support they need? In our ...
Tweets
-
Edwin Diaz is an interesting Mariner who could be dealt. He won Rivera award but if team rebuilds a great closer is… https://t.co/LYwyzRU7aUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well, that's awkward https://t.co/2mW6uiH4XvBlogger / Podcaster
-
2019 Bill James Baseball Handbook a little skeptical on Brandon Nimmo matching his 2018 - .240/.357/.405 projection… https://t.co/QflpRXq9OCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
@MLBRandomStats Not Pete...not John...gimme some GEORGE Vukovich please!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kluber has been worth 100 million per FG last two years. In no world is this anything other than a huge underpay fo…Indians want to pare 145M payroll (high for them). Kluber as very late bloomer signed reasonable contract, but high… https://t.co/OahGRzrqN0Blogger / Podcaster
-
You weren't planning to vote this year. I mean, midterm elections, who even cares, right? But then you saw an encou… https://t.co/MquwH218yhTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets