New York Mets

Mets Merized

2018 Mets Report Card: Tomas Nido, Catcher

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 12m

Tomas Nido, CPlayer Data: Age: 24, B/T: R/R, Free Agency: 2024Basic Stats: 34 G, 90 PA, 1 HR, 9 RBI, .167/.200/.238Advanced Stats: 20 wRC+, .193 wOBA, 4.4% BB, 30% K, -0.5 fWAR/bWARGra

Tweets