New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom named a finalist for NL Cy Young Award
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m
The BWAA has unveiled the finalists for the four major awards
Tweets
-
Van Wagenen did not say if Mets will tender d'Arnaud. Noted Mets have to fill Cespedes void.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“That’s what deGrom was this summer, he was lightning.” ⚡️⚡️⚡️ @RonDarlingJr makes the case on why @JdeGrom19 shou… https://t.co/xLUUs7mTreOfficial Team Account
-
The divorce is officially messy https://t.co/40ruYMh6TNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen says he hopes to talk to David Wright this week about how he can help the MetsTV / Radio Network
-
Add Mets Police to Apple News https://t.co/5AuifyBQnuBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/ZqhaM3CxnZ first things first: Do #Mets and #Yankees have a lot of good first base choices or none?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets