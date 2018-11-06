New York Mets
Riggleman in running for Mets' bench-coach job
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 29m
About a week after being told that he would not return to the Reds organization, Jim Riggleman is now being considered for the bench-coach job with the Mets. Riggleman recently received a call from Omar Minaya, who is a special assistant to new general...
