Mets GM entertaining idea of Tebow making Opening Day roster
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 14m
The New York Mets may have a new face on their Opening Day roster, or so says their new general manager.Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen didn't rule out the possibility that Tim Tebow could make the club's Opening Day roster. If he doesn't make the cut, the...
New Post: Van Wagenen Gives Updates on Flores & D’Arnaud https://t.co/w3e3qPZ77v #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Brodie on payroll: “I’ll leave that to ownership to discuss that but right now they’ve given me the support to eval… https://t.co/km18Fslkh4Beat Writer / Columnist
The story continues to unfold....@Jomboy_ @TalkinYanks @NYYSportsTalkMe: C.C. what were the main factors for signing back with New York? C.C.: https://t.co/vys9EQPKsxBlogger / Podcaster
Thanks to @GMBVW for his time today! @Mets @MLBNetworkGreat to speak with @MLBNetwork during first GM media availability. https://t.co/UqPhf4doQITV / Radio Personality
Brodie on long-term bullpen deals: "You want to be smart about finding players that can contribute and if they proj… https://t.co/DEqXcwL6MIBeat Writer / Columnist
A Sixth Man of the Year trophy doesn't interest Enes Kanter. The playoffs do https://t.co/c5G3eAVamoBlogger / Podcaster
