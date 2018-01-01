New York Mets
New Mets’ GM talks starting 31-year-old Tim Tebow in AAA or maybe even MLB next year, gets roasted by Mike Francesa
by: Andrew Bucholtz — The Comeback 2h
Tim Tebow might be moving on up again, with new Mets' GM Brodie Van Wagenen saying he could start in MLB next year. Mike Francesa went in hard on that.
RT @AaronJSomers: You want to suggest Tim Tebow will see MLB time in 2019, fine. I don't agree but I can buy that. Making the Opening… https://t.co/mj0Hg4vtShBlogger / Podcaster
When asked about the Mets' payroll, Brodie Van Wagenen was extremely vague. He says he has not really discussed pay… https://t.co/vs63JGfnxHBeat Writer / Columnist
More: “He’s not making a lot of money, been a year and a half, I’m not going to Sisyphus pushing the rock up a hill…Cashman on Sonny Gray: “He’s got a good makeup, I just don’t think this is the right spot for him. Nothing against… https://t.co/f27xIciaDHBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets could use a utility man. Is Lonnie Chisenhall the man for the job? #LGM https://t.co/CJ7CePjnKaBlogger / Podcaster
Cashman on Sonny Gray: “He’s got a good makeup, I just don’t think this is the right spot for him. Nothing against… https://t.co/f27xIciaDHBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets have reportedly reached out to Jim Riggleman https://t.co/uaa0teNMzHTV / Radio Network
