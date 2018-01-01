New York Mets

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen not ruling out trading Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard

SNY: Metsblog

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has expressed his want to win next season, and he is exploring all avenues to create a roster to achieve that goal. And all avenues includes the prospect of trading RHP Jacob deGrom and RHP Noah Syndergaard.

