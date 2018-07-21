New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ruben Amaro Jr. excited to return as executive with Mets after coaching for three years
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 1h
Former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. will serve as a Mets adviser next season. He spent last season as the team's first base coach.
Tweets
-
RT @AaronJSomers: You want to suggest Tim Tebow will see MLB time in 2019, fine. I don't agree but I can buy that. Making the Opening… https://t.co/mj0Hg4vtShBlogger / Podcaster
-
When asked about the Mets' payroll, Brodie Van Wagenen was extremely vague. He says he has not really discussed pay… https://t.co/vs63JGfnxHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
More: “He’s not making a lot of money, been a year and a half, I’m not going to Sisyphus pushing the rock up a hill…Cashman on Sonny Gray: “He’s got a good makeup, I just don’t think this is the right spot for him. Nothing against… https://t.co/f27xIciaDHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets could use a utility man. Is Lonnie Chisenhall the man for the job? #LGM https://t.co/CJ7CePjnKaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cashman on Sonny Gray: “He’s got a good makeup, I just don’t think this is the right spot for him. Nothing against… https://t.co/f27xIciaDHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have reportedly reached out to Jim Riggleman https://t.co/uaa0teNMzHTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets