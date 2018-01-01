New York Mets

Sporting News
Noah-syndergaard-jacob-degrom-06282018-usnews-getty-ftr_j7a2bt71xr1b1rb4jlw5qk6gk

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen hasn't 'ruled out' trading Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard

by: Thomas Lott Sporting News 44m

The new Mets general manager admitted his team may have to give up a big piece to help down the road.

Tweets