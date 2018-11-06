New York Mets

New York Post
Metsflores

Mets ‘counting on’ Wilmer Flores as arthritis diagnosis is revised

by: Mike Puma New York Post 6m

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Wilmer Flores ended last season with knee discomfort, but the Mets are confident it won’t be a significant issue for 2019. An industry source indicated Tuesday that Flores has

Tweets