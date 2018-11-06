New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Here's what Mets did in the AFL on Tuesday
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 25m
Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how all 30 teams' prospects fared in Arizona Fall League action on Tuesday: • Gameday: Peoria 5, Mesa 7 | Glendale 1, Surprise 10 | Scottsdale 2, Salt River 3
Tweets
-
NY #Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen draws all of the attention at MLB's GM Meetings https://t.co/gVThkd31I6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brian Cashman revisited (upon a reporter's question) his decision to not trade for Chris Sale two years ago - and r… https://t.co/pNBHBlaf9UBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets - like many teams - would love to trade for this guy: https://t.co/3KtHkna3OL via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Brian Cashman didn't bite on Bryce Harper playing first base, but you know that won't stop Scott Boras from fishing… https://t.co/gaU8VelQ1zBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Getting Bryce Harper for first base should pique the #Yankees' attention, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/cc58trwnSM https://t.co/ccrvrqYnwiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
For the first time in this young season, the #Nets put together back-to-back victories https://t.co/5uabxxSgIq via… https://t.co/d75tx3PbnNBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets