New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Here's what Mets did in the AFL on Tuesday

by: N/A MLB: Mets 25m

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of how all 30 teams' prospects fared in Arizona Fall League action on Tuesday: • Gameday: Peoria 5, Mesa 7 | Glendale 1, Surprise 10 | Scottsdale 2, Salt River 3

Tweets