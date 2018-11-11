New York Mets

Mets Merized

11/6 Winter League Results: Alonso Goes Hitless, Strikes Out Three Times

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 5m

Arizona Fall League (AFL)Surprise Saguaros 10 - 1 Glendale Desert DogsMesa Solar Sox 7 - 5 Peoria JavelinasSalt River Rafters 3 - 2 Scottsdale ScorpionsDH Peter Alonso: 0-for-4, 3 K

