Report: Mets Interested in Andrew Miller
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 4m
The #Mets first significant rumor has leaked. According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, the Mets have interest in free agent lefty Andrew Miller, who obviously has connections to his former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who’s now the Mets’ manager. Source:
