Mets' Van Wagenen to meet with Zack Wheeler's agents at GM Meetings
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
With Zack Wheeler set to hit free agency after the 2019 season, GM Brodie Van Wagenen was asked Tuesday whether he's gotten any indication Wheeler and his agents are open to doing anything long-term.
