New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1047734500

Report: Mets interested in Andrew Miller

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 19m

The New York Mets are reportedly showing interest in left-handed reliever Andrew Miller, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.Miller, 33, is coming off a four-year, $36-million deal originally signed by the New York Yankees before the 2015 season. The..

Tweets