New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Should Mets go all-in to trade for J.T. Realmuto, or sign a free agent catcher?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 38m

Getting an upgrade at catcher should be one of the main goals for the Mets this offseason, as new GM Brodie Van Wagenen looks to add to what he believes is a strong core with the aim being to win now. Should they go all-in for J.T. Realmuto or turn to...

Tweets