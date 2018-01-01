New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Braves have 'strong' trade offer on table for J.T. Realmuto -- should Mets jump in?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2h
The Marlins are operating as though a trade -- to the Braves or elsewhere -- is likely to happen, with the asking price reportedly being a
Tweets
-
Chili Davis is on the list of candidates for Mets hitting coach https://t.co/m3BE9EXzohTV / Radio Network
-
But the entire, sordid episode of Craig Carton's demise is nothing to celebrate or laugh at. It is sad, writes… https://t.co/agQbC25I7BBlogger / Podcaster
-
This touches close to home for me as I have had experience in my family with this. Thinking about his wife and kids…The fact that people have so much animosity for a radio host they’ve never met is a testament to how great he was a… https://t.co/FfaTy4F62TBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @QBConvention: @MarkCHealey @metspolice @PSLToFlushing @Mediagoon @dtwohig It was either that or he was going to try to sneak in.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Bench coach interviews come first, but Chili Davis is on Mets' early list in hitting coach search https://t.co/qaJ58fXX3QTV / Radio Network
-
RT @matthewcerrone: I’m PUMPED to be interviewing @fonzy9 at this year’s @QBConventionBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets