New York Mets

Mets Merized

Davey Johnson Among 10 Named To Today’s Game Era Ballot

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1h

On Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced their Today's Game Era Ballots which included former Mets manager, Davey Johnson.Johnson, 75, managed the Mets from 1984-1990 in which h

Tweets