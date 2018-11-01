New York Mets

nj.com
25011017-standard

MLB rumors: What should Yankees expect if they sign Manny Machado? His former manager, ex-Yankee Buck Showalter, explains

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1h

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado and Washington Nationals outfielder headline the free agency class. Both players will command contracts in excess of $300 million. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is expected to reach out to...

Tweets