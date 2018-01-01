New York Mets
Chili Davis on Mets' hitting coach list
The Mets are planning to conduct bench coach interviews next week, before diving into their search to replace fired hitting coach Pat Roessler. And Chili Davis is on their early list for hitting coach.
