Report: Mets, Astros interested in Grandal

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 16m

Despite some struggles behind the plate during the playoffs, Yasmani Grandal appears to be drawing early interest on the free-agent market.The New York Mets and Houston Astros are both showing interest in the catcher, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB...

