New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Van Wagenen Scheduled To Speak To Wheeler And His Agent
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 5m
Brodie Van Wagenen is scheduled to speak with Mets' ace Zack Wheeler and his representation, Al Goetz of Jet Sports Management, per Van Wageenen himself."I'll be meeting with his representativ
Tweets
-
(It should be noted that CAA is indeed a rival to Boras. They represent some of the biggest names in the sport and have a good reputation)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This line was in reference to a question asking if it's easy to put aside past differences considering the two agen…Boras on CAA-Boras Corp: "I don’t think any of my clients consider them a rival.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#Dodgers have been busy with qualifying offers to Ryu/Grandal, extending Kershaw, losing staff, notably GM Zaidi. R… https://t.co/nvTqhuQSgLBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Today is deadline for #Dodgers to pick up Roberts’ 2019 option. Sides have been close to extension without crossing… https://t.co/cLvD3HMaiUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ProspectInsider: Absolutely did on a per-game basis. https://t.co/yVvmzl4CwfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Boras on CAA-Boras Corp: "I don’t think any of my clients consider them a rival.”Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets