New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10977279_154511658_lowres-560x397

Mets Meeting With Riggleman About Bench Coach Position Next Week

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 27m

Jon Heyman of Fancred reports that the Mets will interview Jim Riggleman for the team's vacant bench coach position in person next week.- Josh Finkelstein -November 7- 2:20 p.m.Andy Ma

Tweets