New York Mets

Mets Merized
Craig-kimbrel

Qualifying Offer Will Not Deter Mets From Signing Free Agents

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 7m

Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters on Wednesday night that the Mets will not let a qualifying offer alone deter the team from signing any free agent this offseason.The GM cited that the penalti

Tweets