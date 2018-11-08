New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: avoid everyone else’s Clickbait today and just read this summary
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 24m
SLACKISH REACTION: I think we need to go straight to NOT LINKING because you all seem to be falling for things… Old Man on Radio upset Mets COULD have Tebow in the OF. This is radio 101. And you guys fell for it. Stop. The Old Man Played You. Go...
