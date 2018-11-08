New York Mets

The Mets Police
Qtq80-sqjkul

Mets Police Morning Laziness: avoid everyone else’s Clickbait today and just read this summary

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I think we need to go straight to NOT LINKING because you all seem to be falling for things…  Old Man on Radio upset Mets COULD have Tebow in the OF.  This is radio 101.  And you guys fell for it.  Stop.  The Old Man Played You.  Go...

Tweets