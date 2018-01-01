New York Mets

Tim Tebow, Seated At The Right Hand Of His Former Agent And Current Mets GM, Will Rise Again To Triple-A

by: Laura Wagner Deadspin 13m

New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow will ascend to Triple-A baseball in Syracuse in 2019, according to the new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, who was also Tebow’s agent up until last week when he took the Mets job, the Associated Press reports.

