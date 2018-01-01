New York Mets

Mets GM Van Wagenen clarifies comments about Tim Tebow and Opening Day

Mets prospect Tebow showed progress in his second minor league season in 2018 before it was cut short when he broke the hamate bone in his right hand in July, ending his season. But he will almost certainly not be on the Opening Day roster in 2019.

