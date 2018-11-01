New York Mets

Fox Sports
2_1280x720_1365176387904.vresize.1200.630.high.38

Skip Bayless defends Tim Tebow being promoted to Triple-A by the Mets’ new GM

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 3m

Skip Bayless talks Tim Tebow on today's show and breaks down the New York Mets new General Manager - who was was Tebow's agent - sending him up to Triple-A.

Tweets