New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dear Matt Harvey, your stuff won’t translate in Fake New Yankee Stadium
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 11m
Dear Matt Harvey, I was thinking about you at three in the morning. I do that sometimes. Look bro, I know you realllllly want to be a Yankee. Don’t do it. I watched all but one of your Reds starts…and you know those 379 foot outs you often threw….those.
Tweets
-
New Post: 2018 Mets Report Card: Seth Lugo, RHP https://t.co/2z59alHUYa #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can't attend @Smatz88's bowling event tonight? ? You can still support by making a donation ➡️…In partnership w PJT & NW Mutual advisor Chris Faicco, one bowling team will be gifted by at random to anyone makin… https://t.co/ORvgHmBvwVOfficial Team Account
-
One additional note on the catching market: Brodie Van Wagenen says he reasonably expects Travis d'Arnaud to be goo… https://t.co/b20gEBYrSuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Welke was a great one #Harvardman Don used to joke that deserved respect cause he’s a Harvard man. He was from Harv…Yesterday, A.J. Preller joined @MLBNetwork at the GM Meetings and discussed his memories of Don Welke, the continue… https://t.co/czFX0grio9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Exactly, posturing is absolutely part of being a GM, specifically in this part of the offseason.I know fans want to hear things .. But those same fans complain that nobody cares about the words, they want action… https://t.co/GYbhOnqgQHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen recaps his first GM Meetings ... as a GM.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets