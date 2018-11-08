New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-25-at-8.23.17-pm

Dear Matt Harvey, your stuff won’t translate in Fake New Yankee Stadium

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Dear Matt Harvey, I was thinking about you at three in the morning.  I do that sometimes. Look bro, I know you realllllly want to be a Yankee.  Don’t do it. I watched all but one of your Reds starts…and you know those 379 foot outs you often threw….those.

Tweets