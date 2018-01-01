New York Mets
Mets expressing interest in free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal: Report
The Mets reportedly have interest in signing free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal, who will turn 30 years old on Nov. 8, was worth 3.6 fWAR in 2018 (second among all catchers in baseball, behind only J.T. Realmuto's 4.8).
