New York Mets

Mets Merized
Seth-lugo-1

2018 Mets Report Card: Seth Lugo, RHP

by: Liam Quinn Mets Merized Online 2m

Seth Lugo, RHPPlayer Data: Age: 28, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 54 G, 101.1 IP, 2.66 ERA; 1.076 WHIP, o.8 HR/9, 2.5 BB/9, 9.1 SO/9, 103 K, 3 SVAdvanced Stats: 2.1 bWAR, 1.4 fWAR, 138 ERA+, 3.17 F

Tweets