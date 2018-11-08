New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-11-08-at-2.00.46-pm

Mets GM Wags talks to some reporters…l clickbait you….here’s what he said about Catchers!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

In a boring Q&A with reporters, blogs everywhere will be picking apart every sentence. He has NOT put a 4 team trade together.  He said this. He would like the Mets pitchers to have good defense behind them.  That’s good because some of the other teams...

Tweets