New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Van Wagenen: Mets haven't exchanged proposals yet with Jacob deGrom on potential extension
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday that while the team remains open to a long-term deal with deGrom -- who is under team control through the 2020 season -- official talks have not started.
