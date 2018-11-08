New York Mets

The Mets Police
Smatz88_2018-nov-08-1

T Shirt News: here’s how to get an I Beat Steven Matz tee

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

You have two options.  One, you could play in the NL…OUCH.  ZING.  Pretty uncool Mets Police….or two, you could….. Oh man… Just found out I’ll be in a head-to-head matchup with a bowler at tonight’s event! ? So if you’re there you could end up w one of...

Tweets