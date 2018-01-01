New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets have interest in free agent catchers Yasmani Grandal, Wilson Ramos: Reports
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
The Mets reportedly have interest in signing free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal, who will turn 30 years old on Nov. 8, was worth 3.6 fWAR in 2018 (second among all catchers in baseball, behind only J.T. Realmuto's 4.8).
Tweets
-
T Shirt News: here’s how to get an I Beat Steven Matz tee https://t.co/i2RbVEm3I0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BillShaikin: The #Dodgers plan on staying under luxury tax threshold for at least the next four years, according to a document p… https://t.co/WSo7yBzVoSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
“It is unrealistic to think we can keep the now-2018 champion Red Sox together.” https://t.co/rpTmyQvVQ0Blogger / Podcaster
-
About ready to roll... #TRU32Player
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Trea Turner posted the best SS sprint speed in 2018 at 30.1. Amed Rosario wasn't far behind: 29.4 #Mets #LGM https://t.co/FQw7G8taNyBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Among Long List of Teams Showing Interest in Marwin Gonzalez https://t.co/spNSpotmQI #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets