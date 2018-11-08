New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Theory: crazy people have hijacked the AAIMBR blogs and posted that the Mets should get Machado
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 36m
I saw that both versions of the Amazing Apple insiderized Mets Blog Report posted that the Mets should sign Machado. My working theory is that an insane person has gotten their credentials and started posting. An alternate theory is that one of the 74...
Tweets
-
It’s just one report. Doesn’t mean they’re signing him so let’s not go insane. But if Maldonado was the #Mets fir… https://t.co/vJrO1W1nU8Minors
-
Brodie Van Wagenen will be on the red eye back to NYC tonight - my flight. Send your questions and I will find his… https://t.co/221SEPzJVeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
?♂️?♂️?♂️Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MaggieGray: #TBT ?TV / Radio Personality
-
I am very much against the #Mets sole catching addition being Martin Maldonado. Opening up money for Marwin Gonzale…@PSLToFlushing They aren't getting two catchers. If this frees up more money for BP or someone like Gonzalez, fine.… https://t.co/ji5zrtgheEMinors
-
Nick Markakis ranked 17th among NL outfielders with his 115 wRC+ and 14th with his .803 OPS. Brandon Nimmo ranked… https://t.co/Qr56EXYBUuBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets