New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets have checked in on Wilson Ramos and Martin Maldonado in catcher search
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m
The team has looking at a variety of options to upgrade at catcher.
Tweets
-
It’s just one report. Doesn’t mean they’re signing him so let’s not go insane. But if Maldonado was the #Mets fir… https://t.co/vJrO1W1nU8Minors
-
Brodie Van Wagenen will be on the red eye back to NYC tonight - my flight. Send your questions and I will find his… https://t.co/221SEPzJVeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
?♂️?♂️?♂️Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MaggieGray: #TBT ?TV / Radio Personality
-
I am very much against the #Mets sole catching addition being Martin Maldonado. Opening up money for Marwin Gonzale…@PSLToFlushing They aren't getting two catchers. If this frees up more money for BP or someone like Gonzalez, fine.… https://t.co/ji5zrtgheEMinors
-
Nick Markakis ranked 17th among NL outfielders with his 115 wRC+ and 14th with his .803 OPS. Brandon Nimmo ranked… https://t.co/Qr56EXYBUuBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets