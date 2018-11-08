New York Mets
Brodie Van Wagenen’s Tricky Transition From Agent to G.M.
by: JAMES WAGNER — NY Times 1m
Now the Mets’ general manager, he is on the opposite side of negotiations and must navigate both his new job and his history with many of his peers.
