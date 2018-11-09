New York Mets

Early Lead

Tim Tebow on Mets’ Opening Day roster would be a ‘clown’ move, says Mike Francesa

by: Desmond Bieler Washington Post: Early Lead 5m

New York's "Sports Pope" lashed out at a suggestion by the Mets' new general manager that the 31-year-old Tebow could leap to the big leagues if he "wows us" in the spring.

Tweets