New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Cut

Mets could explore reunion with free agent Asdrubal Cabrera: Report

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 20m

If the Mets are truly interested, a reunion with free agent Asdrubal Cabrera as a jack-of-all-trades who can fill in at second base, shortstop, and third base makes sense. As someone who would potentially start on a team that hopes to contend, it does not

Tweets