New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets have interest in free agent catchers Yasmani Grandal, Wilson Ramos: Reports
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 10m
The Mets reportedly have interest in signing free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandal, who will turn 30 years old on Nov. 8, was worth 3.6 fWAR in 2018 (second among all catchers in baseball, behind only J.T. Realmuto's 4.8).
Tweets
-
Who do you think the Mets need to focus on this winter? We've got some names #LGM https://t.co/iEuGJC1IO3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @_darkman44: That’s not a nice thing to say about baseball players .. if u hv no players there is no educated statistical analy… https://t.co/p7Lcs9PGf9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LasMayores: Ese swing y ese poder... ¡JONRONAZO de @Amed_Rosario! ⚾️? #JapanAllStarSeries #LasMayoresBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bxboricua55: @RisingAppleBlog Nope- rather save the money to secure DeGrom within the next yearBlogger / Podcaster
-
One of the most overrated players in baseball.The most annoying part of the Silver Sluggers was Salvador Perez winning one. People who vastly overrate him will… https://t.co/kkkWIbx0xyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen was headed straight to the office after taking the red eye from San Diego.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets