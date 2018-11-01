New York Mets

Mets Merized
Catchers-gear-rene-rivera-tradition-field-e1487567798888

Morning Briefing: Mets Already Prefer A Free Agent Catcher?

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 6m

Good morning Mets fans! It should come as no surprise to know that the Mets want to upgrade their catcher's position this offseason. What may come as a surprise however, is the idea that free age

Tweets